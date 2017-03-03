Large increase in green investments

Investments in the state company, Enova, increased from 1.3 billion in 2013 to 2.3 billion last year.

‘This shows that the green shift is underway’, said Høyre’s Tina Bru to NTB.

Overall, close to 8 billion has been spent on green technology investments through Enova in the current parliamentary term.

‘This has triggered 16 billion in green investments in industry, homes, and the public sector’, continued Høyre’s representative.

While in 2013, 1.2 terawatt-hours of green power was installed, the figure for 2016 was 3.8, about four times the total electricity consumption

of homes in Stavanger.

‘This helps with both emission reductions, energy efficiency, and development of new green technologies’, said Bru.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today