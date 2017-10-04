Large values gone after burglary at watchmaker in Tromsø

Rolex and Breitling watches for big sums were stolen when three perpetrators broke the window of a watchmaker in Tromsø city with a sledge night before Wednesday.

The police have obtained surveillance footage of the incident.

– The perpetrators gained entrance to the shop by smashing the window with a sledge, says operations manager in Troms police district, Steinar Gudmundsen, to NTB.

At the moment, he can not say how large the value of the stolen goods is.

– The owner works to get an overview, but it is a matter of large values, Gudmundsen says. To the best of their knowledge, only watches are stolen.

The police seek information if someone has seen someone in the area around 4 am on Wednesday morning.

