Lars-Åke Norling to step down as Chief Executive Officer of dtac

Telenor’s subsidiary in Thailand, Total Access Communication PLC (dtac), today announced that its CEO Lars-Åke Norling has decided to leave the company to pursue new opportunities. dtac has initiated the process of appointing a new CEO.

Lars-Åke Norling will remain in his current role until September 1, 2018, or until a successor has been appointed.

“I want to thank Lars-Åke for his many contributions to Telenor Group, both in his role as CEO of dtac and as part of the Group Executive Management team. Under his leadership, dtac has consolidated its leading position on 4G and innovation in Thailand, and I am certain the team is well equipped to continue on the current strong trajectory. I wish Lars-Åke all the best in his future role,” said Sigve Brekke, CEO of Telenor Group.

Effective immediately, Lars-Åke Norling will step down from Telenor Group Executive Management, including the role as Cluster Head for Developed Asia.

Source: Telenor / Norway Today