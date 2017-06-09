Late Easter impacted on sale of alcohol

The registered turnover of alcoholic beverages was considerably lower in the first quarter this year compared with the same period last year.

This was largely due to the late Easter in 2017.

Easter in 2016 was in March, which meant that the turnover of alcohol during the Easter holiday was therefore included in the first quarter of 2016. Easter this year was in April, however, so the turnover of alcohol during the period was not included in the first quarter of 2017.

Over 5 per cent decrease in turnover of beer and wine

Compared to the same period last year, the turnover of beer and wine went down by 5.8 and 5.3 per cent respectively. The decrease in turnover of spirits and alco pops was 1.3 and 2.4 per cent respectively. In the first quarter of 2017, the turnover of wine was 15.6 million litres, the turnover of beer was 52.5 litres, while the turnover of spirits and alco pops was 2.3 million and 3.2 million litres respectively.

