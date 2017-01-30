Little change in the Norwegian Merchant Fleet

The Norwegian Merchant Fleet had an increase of 29 vessels from 2015 to 2016. Gross tonnage had an increase of 750 000 tonnage compared with 2015.

Out of 1 402 vessels registered in the ships register NOR and NIS, 1 289 vessels and 13.4 million gross tonnes are Norwegian owned. A total of 862 vessels and 1.9 million gross tonnage is registered in NOR. This is 5 fewer vessels and 22 000 gross tonnage than in 2015. Most of the vessels in NOR are passenger vessels. NIS had 520 vessels with tonnage of 14.4 million, an increase of 24 vessels and 770 000 gross tonnage. Most of the vessels in NIS are tankers.

More dry bulk carriers

At the end of 2016, 470 bulk carriers with a gross tonnage of 6.6 million were registered in NOR and NIS. This was an increase of 30 vessels and 78 000 gross tonnage. Ninety-six per cent of the bulk carriers are registered as Norwegian owned.

Fewer offshore vessels

In the register in NOR and NIS of 2016, there was a total of 286 Norwegian and foreign offshore vessels with a gross tonnage of 1.3 million. This was a decrease of 17 vessels. The gross tonnage was almost unchanged. In the register of the NOR fleet, 171 offshore vessels were registered in 2016 and 182 in 2015.

More tankers in NIS

A total of 202 tankers with a gross tonnage of 7.5 million were registered in NIS in 2016, both Norwegian and foreign. This was an increase of 14 vessels and almost 700 000 gross tonnage compared with 2015. Norwegian-owned NOR vessels had a total of 19 tankers.

Source: SSB / Norway Today