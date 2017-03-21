63 per cent of the Labour Organisation’s (LO) members want to retain the EEA Agreement, according to a new survey.

When LO gathers for congress in May, it is expected that the EEA question will create great dissension and debate. A new survey Opinion conducted on behalf of LO, shows that 63 percent want to keep the agreement, and 27 percent will scrap it, while 10 percent were undecided, according to the News Agency ANB.

– This shows that the agreement is safeguarded. So we have to either focus on the challenges we have located in the EEA agreement and exploit the room for manoeuvring we know is there better than we have managed to do so far, says LO leader Gerd Kristiansen.

The EL & IT are among the LO unions that are critical to the EEA. Chairman of the Union, Jan Olav Andersen, is unsure how this poll affects the EEA debate in LO, but said he has the impression that there is great resistance in the trade unions against the EU. Particularly in the sectors most affected by the agreement.

– We have a clear stance made at our national convention on this matter, and a unanimous national union has forwarded our proposal to Congress. This does not change much for us. We must stand by our decision, he said.

I500 trade union members were interviewed in the survey during the period February 22nd to March 2nd.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today