LO and NHO reached wage settlement

LO and NHO have agreed on wages in the private sector.

The parties agreed on a wage increase of NOK 0.50 an hour for everybody.

Those who earn below 90 percent of an average industrial worker will get NOK 1.5 extra, totalling two crowns. The frame of the agreement is 2.4 percent.

This central settlement represents an increase of 0.3 percent. On top of this comes a so-called slippage of one percent. The last 1.1 percent is the so-called carry-over; wage settlement from last year with full effect this year.

Trond Gram of the Labour Organization (LO) confirmed to NTB that the parties have reached agreement on wage settlements. So does Norges Hoved Organisasjon (NHO) representing the companies.

– We have gone to great lengths, but we ended on a result we can both accept. For us it was important to reach an agreement, says CEO of NHO, Kristin Skogen Lund

The parties met for the handover of the claims in this year’s interim settlement on March 6th, with real negotiations starting March 9th. Negotiation deadline was set to midnight March 14th.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today