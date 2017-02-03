Lower sales of salmon in Europe

The value of Norwegian salmon exports continues to grow. Sales in January were NOK 1,1 billion higher than in the previous January. However, salmon sales were reduced in Europe.

In January, Norway exported 170,000 tonnes of seafood valued at NOK 7.6 billion. This is a decrease by volume of 11 per cent, while across all categories, this represents a net increase of NOK 891 million, or 13 per cent, compared with January 2016.

”The start of the 2017 seafood year has been marked by a reduced supply of salmon from Norway and continuing high prices. It helps that less salmon has been sold in Europe, whilst more salmon is en route to the US and Asian markets.

Due to late seepage and bad weather, cod harvests have also been reduced in January compared to the previous year. This has led to higher export prices for fresh cod, including seasonal skrei, but lower overall volume”, says communications director Geir Håvard Hanssen with the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Source: seafood.no / Norway Today