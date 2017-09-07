Major action in Bergen against car care shops

50 people from the police and the Labour Inspectorate have acted against three car care shops in Bergen suspected of contributing to economic crime.

50 people, mainly from the police, on Wednesday struck out against three car care companies in Bergen and a family network that are linked to them.

– We have arrested six people and do not rule out that there can be more arrests. These are early days in the investigation and do not know how extensive this is, especially when it comes to financial adultery, says attorney in the police, Rudolf Christoffersen, to NTB.

Fraud and fictitious working conditions

The network that owns the three car care companies is suspected of contributing to financial adultery, fictitious employments and defrauding of NAV.

The police will assess whether one or more of the detainees are to be indicted to be imprisoned.

– Two of those indicted in the case have been working for the companies despite being on sick leave.

In total, they have received NOK 1.3 million in support from NAV, says Christoffersen. He believes that the total value of the offenses is going to be significantly higher.

Has scrutinized the network closely

– We suspect that they have siphoned money from the companies, but we have not quantified the amounts yet. Additionally, we suspect they have laundered money and have periodically used foreign labourers with no work permit, says the lawyer.

All the three car stores as well as a few private homes were searched during the action.

Two of the three car care centers have been closed. They are located in the districts of Fana, Årstad and Åsane in Bergen.The investigation leading up to the razzia is made by A-Crime Hordaland, and is cooperation between the police, NAV the Tax Authorities and the Labour Inspectorate.

– This network has emerged in previous actions. This is an industry and people we have been following for several years, says Head of Interdiscipine in the A-Crime Group, Øystein Andersen, to NTB.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today