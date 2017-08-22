Major air cargo growth at Avinor Oslo Airport

Oslo Airport is now served by 17 weekly cargo flights exclusively serving the Norwegian seafood market.

“Proactive work with the air freight companies and cooperation with the seafood exporters have generated tangible results and an increase of 105 per cent in available tonnage for the seafood industry out of Oslo Airport. This truly highlights the importance of Avinor’s work at providing the right conditions to enable Norway to achieve its seafood export targets to overseas markets,” says Martin Langaas, Avinor’s Director of Cargo.

In 2017 Oslo Airport expects to handle up to 90,000 tonnes of seafood as air cargo, which is an increase of over 50 per cent compared with 2016.

Reducing the distance to the global markets

Avinor’s efforts to reduce the geographical distance between Norway and the global markets are vital to the Norwegian export industry.

“This is a must if we are to guarantee the quality of Norwegian seafood all the way to consumers in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and North America. It also ensures that Norwegian products are competitive,” Langaas explains.

A new weekly cargo flight from Oslo Airport will have the capacity to serve the seafood industry by an export value of 250 million Norwegian krone, or over 26 million Euros.

Six new freight companies now established at Oslo Airport

In eight months, Emirates Sky Cargo, AirBridge Cargo, Cargolux, Turkish Cargo, CAL and DHL have added Oslo Airport to their networks.

“There is significant global interest in Norway’s air cargo potential, as well as the expected growth within the Norwegian seafood export sector. We will continue to work towards improving conditions for exports and establishing more cargo routes for the Norwegian seafood industry in the future,” concludes Langaas.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today