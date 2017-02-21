Major contract rescued Norwegian One Subsea jobs

One Subsea was in the middle of an extensive downsizing process when they received a contract worth 2.5 billion NOK with the Australian oil and gas company Woodside.

The contract made it possible for One Subsea Processing, part of the Texas-based oil and gas technology center Schlumberger, to slow down the downsizing process in Norway.

The company’s Norwegian branch located in Bergen and in 2015 they announced that they had to downsize around 200 employees at Sandsli and Askøy.

– Like others we have been through a powerful downsizing. When we got this contract, we began to see that things just started to turn.

The trend to throw out the people been leveled off with the receival of this contract. It had significant impact for us, says CEO Nils Arne Sølvik in One Subsea Processing to Offshore.no.

The company awarded last year also a contract with Murphy in Gulf of Mexico. Downsizing trend is about to reverse.

– We are moving slowly towards looking at recruiting more than the reductions, says Solvik, who will not divulge how many employees the company has in Norway today.

Before downsizing, they had about 800 employees in this country, the majority of them are located in Sandsli and about 200 are in Askøy.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today