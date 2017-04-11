Major contracts for North Atlantic Drilling

North Atlantic Drilling has secured search contracts of a ten-year duration for the drilling rigs West Elara and West Linus.

According to a stock exchange announcement made by the company in offshore.no, the contracts increase their back catalogue by as much as 1.4 trillion dollars, or around NOK 12 trillion.

North Atlantic Drilling is a subsidiary of John Fredriksen’s Seadrill rig company.

ConocoPhillips Scandinavia is a lessee, who will be overusing the jack-up drilling rigs West Elara and West Linus in the Ekofisk area.

The current contract for West Linus runs initially until May 2019, but will be extended until the end of 2028. The contract for West Elara is expected to begin in October this year, and will run until October 2027.

The award of contracts are made subject to final approval by ConocoPhillips, their partners.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today