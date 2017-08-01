Man convicted of fraud against Nav for near 1 million kroner

A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to seven months in prison for having cheated Nav for almost 1 million kroner.

The man received 997,541 NOK from Nav between March 2010 and May 2015. He did not disclose that he lived abroad for most of that time. Had he done that, he would not have received any money. This was reported by Sandefjord Blad.

After sick leave and a period of rehabilitation, the man started to receive job seeking allowance in March of 2010. Payments were suspended in January 2014. The man was then informed that he had to stay in Norway to continue receiving NAV allowances. If he lived abroad, he would not get the allowance. His allowance was reintated.

In May 2015, Nav found that the man had continued staying overseas for large parts of the time he had received job-seeking allowance. The situation was then reported to the police.

In court, the man acknowledged that he had received 997,531 kroner from Nav, which he was not entitled to. He himself believed that he had been abroad for 90 percent of the time. However, he acknowledged himself guilty of fraud only from 2014, and for 300,000 kroner.

The accused was sentenced to seven months imprisonment. The prosecutor, police inspector Jan Stapnes, had asked for a prison sentence of one year.

