Monday, a 53 years old man meet in Oslo District Court on charges of insurance fraud of over half a million.

The fraud took place according to the indictment over a two years’ period from fall 2011 to fall 2013.

53 years old from Oslo did not specify hours he worked in Oppegård city hall. This is base d on the report cards he sent to Nav.

That way he got paid 536,000 NOK for unemployment benefits, according to the indictment by the state prosecutor in Oslo.

In addition to cheating on unemployment benefits the man is indicted for perjury.

Insurance Fraud over 90,000 kroner punished usually with imprisonment. Nav also requires always return the money. The penalty for such fraud is six years in prison.

Last year, a total of 1,166 persons reported for insurance fraud for about 233 million NOK.

