Man sentenced for aggravated social security fraud

A 42 year old man is in Larvik District Court sentenced to one year in prison for financial fraud and of having defrauded The Social Services (NAV) for almost NOK 400,000.

The verdict, which also includes two accounting offenses and one count of false statement, includes confiscation of one million NOK, Østlands-Posten writes.

In the verdict it is stated that the man from 2011 to 2013 were paid NOK 388,989 in unemployment benefits, despite the fact that he never had the right to such support. The man never told NAV that he was working full-time whilst granted unemployment benefits.

The court believes 42-year-old was aware that he should have notified the hours that he worked to NAV, and concludes that the man acted wilfully and to profit.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today