Many housing ads are old

In January this year, more homes were put up for sale than in the previous three years,but many of the ads are old.

In January there were 11,086 homes for sale on Finn advertising internet site. By comparison,there were 8,758 for sale in January last year, and 8,820 for sale in January 2016. However, if the number of homes that have been up for sale previously, and homes that have been given a new price, are removed, there is another picture, wrote E24 newspaper.

‘We are observing a market in which a large number of second-hand homes have been put up for sale, but there are few new housing ads,’ said Sales Director Johan Fredrik Høvås at Finn.

Only 6,894 residential ads were announced for the first time at Finn in January this year. Asked how he interprets these numbers, Høvås answered that, ‘We see that it takes longer to sell homes, and that there are many housing ads that have been removed. The most common reason for this is that the home has been sold.’

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today