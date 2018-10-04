Parties have lost belief in hydrogen cars

Many political parties no longer believe in hydrogen cars

Several politicians who a couple of years ago wanted to back hydrogen cars have now departed from this and want to further invest in electric cars.

According to Dagsavisen newspaper, it’s only two years since Høyre (H), Fremskrittsparti (Frp), Venstre (V) and the Kristelig Folkeparti (KrF) announced that they wanted a nationwide network of hydrogen stations. Now the tone is different from KrF’s Hans Fredrik Grøvan.

“KrF believes it is important to invest in electric cars in the years to come. The hydrogen car has not proven to be as viable in today’s market’’ he says.

Helge Orten of Høyre believes hydrogen technology may be relevant for heavy utility vehicles and sea transport, but he does not think that hydrogen cars will be found in many private garages.

Sosialistisk Venstreparti’s (SV’s) Arne Nævra also showed the thumb’s down.

“I have little faith in hydrogen in the passenger car market since the electric car option is so obvious,” he said.

However, in V, Jon Gunnes believes that hydrogen cars will become an option in line with electric cars.

