Marché to close all the restaurants in Norway

The restaurant chain Marché is pulling out of Norway and will close down all its ten restaurants.

The restaurant chain has decided after ten years in Norway that its time to call it quits.

According to the chain’s accounts, they have lost money eight years in a row. Marché had a total loss of over one hundred million in the period 2009-2016. Therefore, they are withdrawing from the Norwegian market.

“We are sorry that we are withdrawing from the Norwegian market. The economic framework and conditions in Norway have not been favorable to our concept; Therefore, we have not had financial success even after ten years of presence on the market through our branches on the Norwegian highways,” said Hermann Ircher, general manager of Marché International, to Drammen Tidende.

Marche has ten restaurants in Norway. At Kjellstad in Lier, Holmestrand, Vestby, Solli, Lillehammer, Kløfta, Skjetten, Espa and two at Rygge.

The staff at the relevant restaurants have been informed of the situation. Currently, Marché International, in line with Norwegian legislation, is in discussions with representatives of the employees.

Marché states that they intend to run most of the restaurants until the end of September 2018.

Marché does not own the properties where they have restaurants. They therefore hope that the owners will try to attract new people to manage the restaurants along the highways.

Marché International still has operations in Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary, Singapore and Canada, and overall has a positive result.

