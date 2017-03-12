Marginal decline in air traffic in February

The number of passengers at Avinor’s airports decreased by 0.3 per cent in February. International traffic increased by 4.7 per cent, while domestic traffic decreased by 2.9 per cent.

2016 was a leap year, and the number of passengers who travelled on 29 February accounted for 4.3 per cent of traffic that year. Adjusted for the leap year day, the total passenger growth in February 2017 was

about 4 per cent.

Greatest increase at Oslo Airport – more passengers during winter holidays

In February, Oslo Airport had the largest growth out of Avinor’s 46 airports, with an increase of 3.6 per cent. “International traffic at Oslo Airport increased by 8 per cent. We saw a significant increase in week 8 and 9, due to the winter holidays, with respective increases of 14 and 12 per cent,” says Vice President Traffic Development at Avinor, Jasper Spruit.

Bergen Airport Flesland saw a decline in traffic of 4.4 per cent compared to February 2016. At Trondheim Airport Værnes the decline is 4.6 per cent, while Stavanger Airport Sola experienced a 6.4 per cent reduction in traffic.

Continued growth in the North

Even Tromsø saw a significant increase on international routes, especially those bound for Zürich, Stockholm and Frankfurt. The total increase for Tromsø is 3.4 per cent compared to the same month last year.

In February, Spain, Great Britain and the US had the largest increase of passengers travelling from Avinor’s airports.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today