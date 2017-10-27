Marine Harvest has to pay multi-million kroner fine

EU law has imposed a NOK 188 million fine on Marine Harvest. The appeal case can be heard in 2018.

In 2014, Marine Harvest received a fine of NOK 188 million for breaking EU commission competition rules. E24 newspaper reported that Marine Harvest took over the Morpol fishing company before the EU were able to approve the acquisition.

Now the EU law have established that the fine stands. The decision appeared in a stock exchange announcement on Thursday. According to the report, Marine Harvest are disappointed with the outcome of the case, and that their arguments in their defence had not been accepted.

