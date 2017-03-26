Marked decline in layoffs and dismissals in February

In February NAV received alerts about 1,450 layoffs and dismissals. It is the lowest figure since December 2014.

Of the total NAV received downsizing that affect 1,300 people. In February of last year, it was reported in 4,800 layoffs and dismissals.

It was most alerts in Rogaland, Oslo and Hordaland in February, respectively 400, 300 and 200.

But compared to recent years, this is still a significant decline in Rogaland and Hordaland. In February last year NAV received 1,900 notifications concerning Rogaland.

All counties except Finnmark had a decrease in the number of announced layoffs and dismissals in February compared with January of this year.

Oppland, Buskerud, Vestfold, Nord-Trøndelag, Sør-Trøndelag and Nordland received no notifications at all in February.

There are still many alerts within the industrial sector. Compared with February last year, it is still a large decline even here, respectively 1,200 notifications in February 2016 as opposed to 400 alerts this year.

Companies planning to dismiss or lay off a minimum of ten employees are obliged to notify NAV.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today