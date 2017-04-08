Marked increase of newly graduated police employed

The proportion of permanent staff coming from the police’s 2016 graduates is doubled since year-end. More than seven in ten Police Academy graduates are employed.

Figures from the Police Directorate from the first quarter of 2017 shows that the proportion of appointments of the 2016 crop has risen by 20 percent since the beginning of the year.

The proportion of permanent employment has risen from just over 17 to nearly 33 percent, according to the Police Academy’s website.

The 2015 cohort is close to 94 percent employed of which nearly three quarters have a permanent job. This is also an increase since the last measurement.

– The increase is in line with the agency’s goal of continued growth in staffing. It is envisaged a gradual increase of manpower during 2017 to catch up with the backlog from previous years, Director for Human Resources in the Police Directorate, Karin Aslaksen, states.

The Police Directorate in February signalled that hiring of newly graduated police was a priority, after the figures at year-end showed that the appointments of the 2016 graduates had stalled.

Staffing figures show that there are now just under 16,000 police at work, split into 9,300 academics, 845 lawyers and 5,782 civilian employees in the police and special units.

By 2020, the goal is to have two police professionals per 1,000 inhabitants, and the next survey on the so-called coverage margin is expected in May.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today