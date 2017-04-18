Measures on the way to limit the export of social security

A white paper on the export of welfare benefits will be presented during the current period.

Minister for European Affairs, Frank Bakke-Jensen (Conservatives), said this on Tuesday when he gave a statement to the Parliament on important EU and EEA matters.

Free movement of labour must not be at the expense of the sustainability of the Norwegian welfare system, he warned.

– The Government therefore wants to consider measures to limit social security exports, Bakke-Jensen stated.

– This is also something that is discussed within the EU. Most recently at the meeting between the EU’s employment and social affairs ministers in March, a proposal for revision of the social security coordination was discussed.

Then countries such as Germany, Ireland, Denmark and Austria, among other things called for indexing of the export allowance, he said.

The Government has previously opened for price adjusting of both child benefit and other welfare benefits that are sent out of the country.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today