All meat must be labeled with its country of origin

The scheme of labelling meat with by its country of origin expanded to include pigs, sheep, goats and poultry. So far, it had been only required to label beef.

Mattilsynet (the Norwegian Food Safety Authority – FSA) sent the new regulations for consultation this week, reported Nationen newspaper.

It is mainly for reasons of hygiene that only beef has been covered by the labelling system so far. Meat used as an ingredient in other products is exempt. The exemption also applies to processed meats, but not minced meat and shredded meat.

The newspaper wrote that although the amendment has been submitted for consultation, in practice, it clarified that it will become a part of Norwegian law, since it has already been established, and has entered into force in the European Union (EU).

The FSA wrote that the consultation process is primarily done to release information.

‘This was adopted by the E.U. in 2013. It has taken some time to implement it because of negotiations between Norway, the E.U. and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA)’, said communications consultant Lars Skjegstad in an audit.

The amendment must be formally approved by the government.

