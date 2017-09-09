Mediation this weekend in the SAS pilots dispute

The parties involved in the SAS Airline conflict will meet for mediation on Saturday in an attempt to avoid strikes.

The LO Association of Norwegian Pilots, and the Parat Association SAS Norway will mediate on behalf of the pilots, with SAS as the counter-party.

If it doesn’t succeed, there will be a strike from Monday morning. However, plans in the event of an escalation have already been made’, said the leader of LO-Aktuelt, Jens Lippestad.

The labour agreement is the main theme of the dispute. Pilots want greater predictability in their schedules. Frequency of weekend duty is also a theme.

‘Today, the pilots are entitled to one free weekend per month. We want it to be free every weekend for half of the pilots, while the other half work a fixed turn, which won’t be affected by this. They will work a little more every other weekend’, said Jens Lippestad.

Pilots risk working seven weekends in a row within today’s agreement. Lippestad said the pilots are making no demands to reduce their working hours.

Press contact, Ton Sund, of SAS, wouldn’t comment on the mediation, but told LO-Aktuelt that they have a large ambition to avoid conflict.

