A million kroner fine handed to Telenor’s payment service

The payment service, Strex, must pay 1 million kroner in order for its case, which the Consumer Ombudsman says are illegal user agreements, to be concluded.

The company was penalised by the Consumer Ombudsman in November 2016, but complained about the decision to the Market Regulator. According to E24 newspaper, the Market Regulation Council (Markedsrådet) has decided that the fine will stand, and the money must be paid.

‘We aren’t opponents of simple payment solutions. But consumers have the right to know what they are participating in. Strex has allowed consumers to pay parking, public transport and other fees without entering into any framework agreement. They have violated the Financial Agreement Act,’ said Jo Gjedrem, Senior Vice President of the consumer Ombudsman.

Chief Executive Officer, Tove Mette Dramstad, at the Norwegian-based payment service rejects the charge that they have violated the laws of contractual agreement. The company is owned by Telenor, Telia and icenet.no , and declares itself to have over three million individual users.

‘Payment of electronic tickets doesn’t require a license, and therefore doesn’t fall under the Financial Agreement Act,’ said Dramstad, indicating that Strex, among other things, offers electronic SMS payment for parking, and public transport.

The company nevertheless takes note of the decision, and will cooperate with the Consumer Ombudsman to ‘ensure good implementation of the changes’.