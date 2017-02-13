Missile Cooperation with Germany gives Norwegians sales to the tune of 10 billion

Germany is buying the Norwegian NSM, and the value of future sales can reach over 10 billion Nok.

This agreement is in connection with the Norwegian submarine purchase by Germany, the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), a Norwegian produced Naval Strike and cruise missile from Kongsberg Defence Systems.

Ensures Norwegian mission

– The government is aiming to achieve industrial agreements with the ambition for the agreements to secure work for the Norwegian defense industry to a value corresponding to the acquisition costs of new submarines.

Norwegian defense industry has solid products with relevance for new submarines, and we are working hard to secure access to international markets for these and other Norwegian defense products, said Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Cooperation with Germany provides a solid, integrated solution with significant involvement of the Norwegian defense industry, and it will secure Norwegian jobs into the future, stressed the government.

Against future threats

– Germany is planning to acquire a significant number of missiles for its navy. This provides great opportunities for Norwegian defence industry, both for Kongsberg and other Norwegian subcontractors.

It is important to secure the technological advancement that Norwegian missile technology provides, and we will in the years ahead, along with Germany, further develop the Norwegian NSM system against future threats, says Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide.

– Cooperation with Germany gives us industrial cooperation in a number of other areas.

One example is the battle management system for submarines, where Kongsberg is a world leader. Also here the contracts for Norwegian defence industry will be in the billions in the years ahead, the defense minister added.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

