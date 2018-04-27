There were 21 000 more employed persons from November 2017 until February 2018, adjusted for seasonal variations. The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 per cent in February.

According to the Labour Force Survey (LFS), the seasonally adjusted number of employed persons increased by 21 000 persons from November (average of October–December) to February (average of January–March). This corresponds to an increase of 0.4 percentage points in the employment rate.

Small changes in the unemployment rate

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment decreased by 4 000 persons from November (average of October-December) to February (average of January-March), the unemployment rate decreased from 4.0 to 3.9 per cent. This change is within the LFS margin of error.

The number of people registered as unemployed or on government initiatives to promote employment with the Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) decreased by 4 000 persons from November (average of October–December) to February (average of January–March).

