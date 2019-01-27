More expensive insurance for electric car owners

Gjensidige announced higher premiums for electric and hybrid cars. “Advanced technology makes it more expensive to

insure’ said the insurance company.

‘’Electric cars and hybrid cars are more expensive to insure than other cars, because they are more expensive to repair’’ said CEO, Helge Leiro Baastad of Gjensidige to Nettavisen news.

More than 50% of all new cars are either electric or hybrid cars, according to the insurance company, which believes this represents a completely different type of risk.

‘’One example is that repairing more advanced cars with a lot of technology in screens, and repairing electric cars, is much more expensive. Then we have to make sure we have the right price for those cars.Every customer and every object that is insured must have the best possible price’’ he said.

By the end of 2018, 200,192 electric passenger cars and vans were registered in Norway. In one year, the figure has increased by 41%

