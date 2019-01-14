More female fishers

The proportion of women who have been fishing as their main occupation in Norway increased from 311 to 324 last year, but still account for only 3.4% of the total.

This was shown in preliminary overviews prepared by the Directorate of Fisheries.

At the end of 2018, a total of 11,228 fishermen/women were registered in Norway.

The share for whom fishing was their main occupation increased from 9,473 in 2017 to 9,542 in 2018. This represents a slight increase of 0.7 per cent. Among these, 324 were women.

At the same time, the share that had been engaged in fishing was reduced by 8.1% from 1,834 to 1,686 in the course of last year.

20% of the registered fishers are under 30, while 21% are over 60 years of age.

The proportion of registered fishing vessels was simultaneously reduced from 6,134 at the end of 2017 to 6,067 at the end of 2018.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today