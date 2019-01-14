More female fishers

TOPICS:
Photo: Cornelius Poppe / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 14. January 2019

The proportion of women who have been fishing as their main occupation in Norway increased from 311 to 324 last year, but still account for only 3.4% of the total.

This was shown in preliminary overviews prepared by the Directorate of Fisheries.

At the end of 2018, a total of 11,228 fishermen/women were registered in Norway.

The share for whom fishing was their main occupation increased from 9,473 in 2017 to 9,542 in 2018. This represents a slight increase of 0.7 per cent. Among these, 324 were women.

At the same time, the share that had been engaged in fishing was reduced by 8.1% from 1,834 to 1,686 in the course of last year.

20% of the registered fishers are under 30, while 21% are over 60 years of age.

The proportion of registered fishing vessels was simultaneously reduced from 6,134 at the end of 2017 to 6,067 at the end of 2018.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "More female fishers"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*