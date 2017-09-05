More job vacancies

The number of job vacancies increased by 3 800 from the 1st to the 2nd quarter in 2017.

A large proportion of the growth happened in care and social work activities, but there was also an increase in some service activities dominated by the private sector.

From the 1st to the 2nd quarter of 2017, the seasonally adjusted figure of job vacancies increased by 7 per cent, according to new figures from the statistics Job vacancies.

After several years with decline, there has mostly been an increase during the last year – and the level of job vacancies is now on par with the level in 2014.

Increase in care and social work activities

A significant proportion of the increase in job vacancies happened in residential care activities and in social work activities without accommodation.

Adjusted for seasonal variations, there was an increase of 1 100 and 2 900 job vacancies in these two industries respectively.

There was an increase of 1 300 job vacancies in professional, scientific, technical, administrative and support service activities. In most of the other industries, there were only minor changes from the 1st to the 2nd quarter of 2017.

Source: SSB / Norway Today