Municipalities will use AI to handle building applications

Building Issues in local government may in the future be handled automatically by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Municipalities Kongsberg and Bodø are the first out; a pilot project will be ready before summer.

The Municipalities have chosen IT Group Evry to develop a solution. Geir Arne Olsen, head of Evry focus on the public sector, estimates to Dagens Næringsliv that about 80 percent of construction applications can be processed by the robotic system.

– It means that caseworkers can concentrate on the remaining 20 percent of the applications, which for various reasons require additional manual handling, he says.

Approximately 1,500 case officers in Norwegian municipalities are working with building applications today, according to Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

– We have an ambition to establish a solution that provides a simplified process with increased productivity, non-discriminatory and reduced processing time, says Community Planner in the Kongsberg Municipality, Lars-Kåre Grøtjorden.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development estimates that there today are errors in about 40 percent of construction applications received.

Secretary of State Paul Chaffey thinks AI system can keep track of laws, regulations and planning regulations, and warn when there are errors in the applications.

He therefore believes the system can contribute to an easier life for municipal employees and residents alike.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today