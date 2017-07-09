Mussels are withdrawn after discovery of poisonous algae

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has withdrawn mussels produced by the manufacturer Snadder and Snaskum, after algae was discovered in the shells. They said that already purchased products should be discarded.

The withdrawn products are packed mussels. The Food Portal has published a complete list of the relevant products. According to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, eating the mussels can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps.

The mussels were harvested with a permit from the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, but a rapid rise of DSP toxic algae resulted in the shells.

More food poisoning

This week nine people became sick after eating mussels from the producer at a total of three restaurants in Eastern Norway, according to Dagbladet newspaper.

‘I don’t remember recently that guests in several restaurants have ever been food-poisoned with on such a large scale,’ said section manager, Jorunn Aasgaard Grini, of the Norwegian Food Safety Authority (Mattilsynet), and she encouraged people to check the mussel warnings.

Grini emphasized that the restaurants themselves were innocent in the matter. In all cases, there was algae, also called DSP, in the mussels, which was the cause of food poisoning.

A long time since this has happened

Magne Hoem, owner of Snadder and Snaskum, said the situation that has arisen is ‘boring’.

‘We are very keen to deliver good products, and we have an annual production of 600 tons. It’s 10-15 years since we experienced something like this happening before. In general, it is safe to eat mussels you buy at a store or at a place of delivery,’ Hoem told Dagbladet newspaper.

According to NRK news, the mussels are not edible at several places along the coast, in the east, west and north of the country, including Trøndelag. If you want to catch mussels yourself, in addition to checking the mussel warnings from the Food Safety Authority, you are advised to pick places near the measuring stations.

