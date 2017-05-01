‘The Naked Island’ honoured with awards abroad

The Norwegian brewery ‘Nøgne Ø’ (the Naked Island) is praised for its beer abroad. Now, they have received three new international awards.

At the ‘Barcelona Beer Awards’, the brewery’s ‘Julequad’ (Christmas Poem) was awarded a silver medal, while ‘Dark Horizon 5’ received a bronze medal, regional newspaper Agderposten writes.

In the ‘The International Brewing Awards’ in England, their ‘American Pale Ale’ likewise was awarded a silver medal.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today