Nammo invests more in the United States of America

Ammunition manufacturer, Nammo, is expanding in the USA, with a distribution center in the state of Missouri.

In a press release, the Norwegian-Finnish company stated that the intention is to strengthen their presence in North America. The center, called the ‘Capstone Precision Group’ will be the central hub for dealers of civil ammunition for four manufacturers.

‘Local authorities have been very accommodating in helping develop this project. We are looking forward to years of growth through this center,’ said Raimo Helasmäki, Nammo’s Executive Vice President for Civil Ammunition.

The new center will initially employ 13 people, planned to expand to 21 over the next five years.

Nammo invested one million dollars in establishing the center, which will cover just under 3,000 square feet outside of Sedalia town.

Managing Director, Morten Brandtzæg, is looking at the investment as crucial to the company’s growth strategy in the USA, where the Nammo Group already has over 400 employees.

Nammo has 2,200 employees at over 30 locations and offices in 14 countries. The group’s HQ is in Norway, and they are considered one of the world’s leading suppliers of ammunition, and rocket engines to both military and civilian customers.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today