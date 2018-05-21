Nav discovered fraud after payments to taxi driver

After Nav discovered that a taxi driver had received hundreds of thousands of kroner in support, even though he worked, the payments continued for several years.

Now the man has been sentenced to one year in prison at Gulating Court of Appeal, according to Bergens Tidende newspaper (BT).

The taxi owner received a total of 1.7 million kroner between 2007 and 2014, which he now has to repay.

After the man got sick in 2007, he still had a large business income from the taxi industry. In 2009, Nav discovered that the man had worked so much that he was not entitled to either sickness benefit,rehabilitation allowance or a job settlement fee.

In May 2010, Nav concluded the termination of sickness and rehabilitation benefits for the entire period he had received payments, according to BT. Nevertheless, the payments continued, and up to 2014, the man received over one million kroner.

Nav informed the BT newspaper that they do not have the opportunity to comment on the case until after the Pentecost holiday.

The taxi owner acknowledged that his reporting to Nav had been inaccurate, but claims he never intentionally defrauded Nav. He did not accept this in court.

