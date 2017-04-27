Nav staff still want drop-ins for users

Nav does not want users with questions in their offices anymore, but the staff protest against this order to refer to digital solutions, writes Klassekampen.

From April 3, Nav reduced the ability to request assistance at the Nav offices without having an arranged meeting, other than in acute cases.

Instead, users are asked to call up or use the internet. In a report from the Nav in January, more staff were worried that they could no longer help their users directly.

“As of today, I’m not allowed to guide users about regulations, even if it’s a field I know well.

I have to refer on, “said Reidar Mysen, Deputy Elect of the Norwegian National Service Association (NTL) at Nav Grünerløkka , a board member in NTL Oslo, to ‘Klasskampen’.

He believes this standardisation will affect the users, and he wants a guarantee that the advisers will not be sanctioned if they choose to use judgment in things.

Service director Kjell Haugvik in Nav acknowledges that the changes are demanding, but says good service today means good digital solutions.

“It is a significant transition for both users and staff , and some staff feel that their work responsibilities disappear into new services and would prefer to do it in the old way.

