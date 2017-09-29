NAV reports fewer new vacancies in September

The number of unemployed people in Norway remained unchanged from August to September, according to seasonally adjusted figures from Nav. Gross unemployment decreased by 600 people. Gross unemployment includes figures for jobseekers who participate in Nav schemes.

In September, 68,900 were completely unemployed and registered with Nav, a decline of 9,600 compared to September last year. The percentage of fully unemployed is now 2.5% of the the total workforce, down from 2.8% in September last year. 53% of the registered unemployed received unemployment benefits.

A total gross figure of 86,400 people were registered as full-time unemployed or were jobseekers who participated in measures taken by Nav. That is 9,300 fewer than in 2016, and corresponds to 3.1% of the workforce, down from 3.5% last year.

After a significant decline in August, the number of unemployed remained stable in September after seasonal variations were taken into account. During the past month, fewer were involved in job seeking schemes, and fewer vacancies have become available.

‘Unemployment continues to fall in the counties, and among the occupational groups who were hardest hit by downsizing in the oil industry. The number of new jobseekers who report to Nav hasn’t been so low since the autumn of 2012’, said Nav Director,Sigrun Vågeng.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today