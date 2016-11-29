NAV will no longer send payment messages by mail

Starting November 2016, you will no longer receive payment messages from NAV in the mail. The payments will come as usual.

The money will be paid at the same time and to the same account. The only difference is that you will no longer receive payment messages in the mail.

NAV will now make payment messages for all pensioners and disability pensioners digital. This is in accordance with the government requiring all government agencies to make their services digital. Digital services mean that the information is available on the Internet. Payment Information is from now on only available on www.nav.no/DittNAV. This also applies to those who have opted out of digital communications from the public sector.

Source: NAV / Norway Today