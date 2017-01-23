‘We need healthy oceans’ says Erna Solberg

Sustainable use of marine resources is the cornerstone of Norwegian welfare, said the Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, at the opening of the Arctic Frontiers conference.

Opening on Monday, the conference in Tromsø involves almost 2,000 politicians, scientists, business representatives, environmental organizations and indigenous peoples, who are attending to discuss the future of the Arctic.

‘In 2050, there may be ten billion people on planet Earth. We need healthy oceans, and innovative technology, so that in the future we can produce more food, medicines and energy from the sea’, said Solberg.

She stressed the importance of the ocean’s role within the Norwegian economy.

‘Two-thirds of our export earnings come from the sea. Sustainable use of marine resources is the cornerstone of Norwegian welfare. We have demonstrated that with integrated management, it is possible to reap great rewards, while simultaneously ensuring the balance of ecosystems, and protection of vulnerable areas’, said Erna Solberg.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today