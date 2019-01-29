Nesvik maintains quota for minke whales

Fisheries Minister, Harald T. Nesvik of FRP (Fremskrittsparti), has set a catch quota of 1,278 minke whales for 2019, the same as last year.

The catch stopped at 454 animals last year.

Now, several catch areas are merged into one area to make it easier and more flexible for the whalers according to a press release from the Ministry of Trade and Fisheries.

‘’I believe the quota numbers and merger of catch areas will form a good starting point for the fishing season for the whaling industry’’said Nesvik.

There are more than 100,000 minke whales in Norwegian waters. Calculation models prepared by the International Whaling Commission form the basis for determining the quota. According to the Ministry, they must ensure a sustainable catch of the minke whale stock.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today