Municipalities are getting their act together

Never before have so few municipalities been subject to administration

In December 2016, 47 municipalities were registered in Robek. Today, there are only 27. This is the lowest number since the Robek list was established in 2001.

‘This is shown in the 2017 overview of so-called Robek municipalities, published by the Ministry of Local Government and Modernisation (KMD), reported Aftenposten newspaper.

The Robek list is the state’s overview of municipalities with such poor financial management that they can’t raise loans, adopt a budget, or enter into long-term leases, without the state, through the county governor, approving it.

Among the municipalities that have been removed from the list since the start of the Year, are Kristiansund, Røros, Haugesund, Kautokeino, Vestre Toten, and Bø, among about 40 others.

Minister for Municipalities and Modernisation , Jan Tore Sanner (Høyre – H), is extremely pleased that 20 municipalities have been removed from the Robek list in the past six months.

‘This shows that the opposition’s description of the misery in the municipal economy is crazy,’ said Sanner.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today