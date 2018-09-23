New 50 and 500 kroner banknotes on the way

In October, new 50 and 500-krone banknotes, packed with advanced technology, announces Norges Bank.

The new banknotes come into circulation on October 18, the central bank informs. Two brand new security features will make it easier to distinguish a real note from a fake one.

“And you are part of building up the confidence and trust that are featured on Norwegian banknotes for more than 200 years,” Norges Bank writes on Twitter.

The main motif of the 500-krone note is the rescue boat RS 14 Stavanger, designed by Norway’s most famous boat builder and designer, Colin Archer. The main motif of the 50-krone note is based on Utvær’s lighthouse in Solund municipality, which was built in 1900, and is the westernmost point in the country.

