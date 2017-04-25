New contracts provide 50 jobs at shipping sector

Normand ServerNormand Server.Photo: Solstad Offshore

Posted By: Ali Pourramedani 25. April 2017

Two ships are again put into action and 50 seamen get their jobs back after the company Solstad Offshore has been awarded two new supply contracts.

Oil & Gas company ConocoPhillips Scandinavia has awarded two long-term contracts to Solstad Offshore for the supply of ships Normand Server and Normand Supporter.

 “We are very pleased with this. It is essentially pick-up drivers to enable usage of boats than to put them in storage, “says Lars Peder Solstad, Managing Director of Solstad Offshore to Sysla.

 The contracts for both ships have a duration of four years and eight months, and the contracts commence in April and May 2017.

 “We see about 50 jobs as a result of the contract. We have a lot of resources on partial leave, and a part that is laid off is being recruited, says Solstad.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

