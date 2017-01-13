New hotel accommodation record set in November 2016

In November last year, there were nearly 1.6 million nights at spent in Norwegian hotels. This is 4% more than in the same month in 2015, and a new record for November.

Compared with November 2015, the number of foreigners taking overnight stays declined by 1% percent to 266,000. But the number of Norwegians making overnight stays increased by 5% to 1.3 million, according to figures from Statistics Norway (Statistisk Sentralbyrå – SSB).

The number of hotel vacation stops went up 16% from November 2015, while conference lodging, and occupational lodging, decreased respectively by 6% and 1%.

The figures show that fewer people stayed overnight at campgrounds, and in several cabin (hytte) dwellings in the winter month of November.

This month showed that there were 126,000 overnight camping stops, a decline of 4% , and 71,000 overnight stays in holiday cabins, which is an increase of 2% compared with November 2015.

On Svalbard, last November, there were 5700 lodgings taken that were related to holiday and leisure trips, an increase of 47%.

