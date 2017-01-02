New Norwegian price record for petrol

After the new tax rules came into effect on New Years Day, the petrol price reached its highest level ever.

Indicative rates at Circle K (previously Statoil) as of January 2, is 16.29 kroner per litre of petrol, while diesel price went up to 15.25 kroner, the highest level ever, according to E24.

Prices are affected by the increase in tax by 34 øre for gasoline and 55 øre for diesel as of Sunday, January 1st.

Finance Minister Siv Jensen writes in an email to the newspaper that motorists overall are better off with Frp in the government because of the “vehicle package” (the total taxation for motorists).

– Frp has always been and will continue to be the party for motorists. While the majority of the other parties wanted to increase fees for motorists, we have stood our ground to defend the government’s so-called “vehicle package”.

This means that fuel taxes increased slightly while motorists were compensated by other tax cuts, writes Jensen.

The annual registration vehicle fee has been reduced to 12%, while rates for commuter allowance has been increased and depreciation rates for trucks, vans and taxis is also increased.

The Labour Party’s Finance spokesperson Marianne Marthinsen, is not impressed and says she thinks Frp voters have reason to feel cheated.

– This is just one example of the fact that positions in the government has become more important for Frp than keeping their promises to motorists, she says to E24.

