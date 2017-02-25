New oil discovery at the Barents Sea

Barely two weeks after the last discovery, there was again found a new oil and gas deposits at the Barents Sea.

There was Lundin Norway who made discoveries in two wells who were drilled about 32 kilometers northwest of the discovery well 7220 / 11-1 (Alta) and approximately 37 kilometers southwest of the discovery well 7220 / 8-1 in the Johan Castberg field.

Preliminary estimates of the size of the new discovery is between 5.5 and 16 million boe. Further appraisal and production test will be considered, according to the Norwegian petroleum directorate.

The discovery is considerably less than the last find around two weeks ago in the Filicudi prospect, also made by Lundins, this found where the estimate is between 35 and 100 million boe.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today