New parking regulations from New Year

From 1 January next year, all the country’s parking companis will follow new rules and deal with orders from a new parking appeals.

The goal is to give consumers easier and stronger protection. The new rules that the government presented in a bill in April this year, also mean that there will be common fee rates for all parking companies. The fees shall be at 300, 600 or 900 kroner.

Thus, you risk a much higher fine if you park illegally, stated NRK news.

A parking fine of 300 kroner will be printed when the driver has not withdrawn the ticket on time-limited free parking.

If you stay parked over the max time on fee places or if you have not paid the fee space, you will recieve a fine of 600 kroner, while you will receive a 900 kroner fine for wrong parking.

Parking Customers get five minutes ‘grace’ after the ticket has expired. In addition, the P-signs are standardized, but public and private parking will be labeled differently.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today