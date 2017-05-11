Passenger record at Oslo Airport after expansion

Passenger record at Oslo Airport, more than 100,000 travelers in one day

Oslo Airport Gardermoen (OSL) rounded for the first time 100,000 passengers during one day on the April 28. In April. According to Avinor the passenger traffic increased by 3.8 percent in April compared to last year. The Passenger record is not expected to last for long.

April 28 was the day after the official opening of the new and expanded airport

– It is reassuring to know that we have rounded 100,000 passengers a day after the opening of new areas and almost doubled capacity, says airport director Øyvind Hasaas in a press release.

In total, 4,171,684 passengers traveled to and from Avinor airports in April. This is an increase of 3.8 percent compared with the same month last year.

Domestic traffic decreased by 2.7 per cent, while foreign traffic increased by 15.1 per cent. Easter plays a big part here, according to Avinor’s Director of Traffic Development, Jasper Spruit.

– That Easter this year was in April, which means lower growth in domestic travels, while the effect on foreign traffic is the opposite. May 1 fell on a Monday, and this has also contributed to more weekend holidays than last year, Spruit explains.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today