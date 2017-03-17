New report: More Norwegian salmon may lead to deforestation in Brazil

Unless the soy in the Norwegian salmon food is replaced, the increased salmon production in Norway can lead to increased deforestation in Brazil, this is according to a report from the Rainforest Foundation.

Along with Future in our hands, they have looked at the use of soy in Norwegian salmon food, especially soya grown in Brazil, where they point to major problems in the industry.

Norwegian salmon production is planned to increase five times,which among other the Minister of Fisheries Per Sandberg has advocated, will lay a claim to big areas in Brazil which will be larger than the total area used for food production in Norway, the according to Dagbladet.

Undersecretary, Roy Angelvik, in the Industry and Fisheries Ministry points out that soy is an important ingredient in all commercial food production.

– Norwegian fish food manufacturers retrieves mainly their soya from suppliers who are environmentally certified.

This means that soybeans are not grown in areas that have previously been defined as rainforest, he points out.

– The industry helps to limit the deforestation by requiring the certification of raw materials from the rainforest areas, says communications manager Marit Husa in Skretting, the world’s largest fish food producer.

She also says that only a vanishingly small part of Brazil’s major soybean production goes to Norwegian salmon food.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today